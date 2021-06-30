Afghanistan: Protection Monitoring Report Kapisa Province I Q2 I September - November 2020

Overview

Context

Kapisa is located in the centre of Afghanistan, between Laghman,

Kabul and Parwan provinces. The total population of Kapisa province is 448,245, which consists of different ethnic groups including Pashtun, Tajik, Pashaye, Hazara, Parachi and Gujar.

Population Demographic

During the second quarter, DRC conducted 139 household (HH) surveys and 55 key informant interviews (KIIs) for the province of Kapisa.