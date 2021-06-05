Afghanistan: Protection Monitoring Report Kapisa Province I December 2020 – February 2021

Context Overview

Kapisa Province is located in eastern Afghanistan, on the Afghanistan - Pakistan border. Kapisa is bordered by Panjshir in the north, Laghman in the east, Kabul in the south, and Parwan in the west. The Northeastern districts contain the foothills of the Hindu Kush and some large forested areas, while the Southwest is rockier and flatter towards the Daria Panshjir. The population of approximately 365,000 are primarily Tajik, Pashtun, and Nuristani. Over 1,100 provincial aid projects are planned in the area with over US$ 17 million in planned costs.

UNAMA documented 124 civilian casualties (49 deaths and 75 injured) in 2019, representing 25 civilian victims per 100,000 inhabitants. This was a decrease of 11 % compared to 2018. The leading causes for the civilian casualties were ground engagements, followed by non-suicide IEDs and airstrikes. RS ranked Kapisa in the category of provinces where the number of civilian casualties was between 51 and 75 for the first quarter of 2020; between 51 and 75 civilian casualties were also recorded in the second quarter. In the period 1 March 2019 – 30 June 2020, 924 persons were displaced from the province of Kapisa, mainly within the province itself or in the neighboring Kabul and Parwan provinces. In the same period, 193 persons were displaced to Kapisa province from other provinces.