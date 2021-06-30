Afghanistan: Protection Monitoring Report Herat Province I Q2 I September - November 2020

Overview

Context

Herat province is located in the north-west of the country and has 54,778 KM shared border with Iran (to the west) and Turkmenistan (to the north). Herat borders Badghis, Ghor and Farah provinces. Herat city has an estimated population of four million people, which makes it the second largest province of Afghanistan by population. Herat is composed of different ethnic groups, with a majority Tajik population.

There are also a limited number of Pashtun, Uzbek and Turkmen. The majority of people in Herat speak Dari as their native language. Herat is forth on the list of provinces with the lowest population’s involvement in the formal or informal economy (Afghanistan Provincial Brief, World Bank, 2016).

Population Demographic

During the second quarter, DRC conducted 2,448 HH surveys and 114 key informant interviews (KIIs) for the province of Herat.