Afghanistan: Protection Monitoring Report Herat Province I December 2020 – February 2021

Context Overview

The province of Herat has a population of approximately 2,141,000. The main ethnic groups in the province are Pashtuns, Tajiks and Hazaras. It is located in the west of Afghanistan and is divided in 20 districts, including four temporary districts. Herat borders Badghis, Ghor, and Farah, and shares international borders with Iran and Turkmenistan. The provincial capital of Herat is Herat City. The province is connected to other major cities by the Ring Road and can be reached by Herat International Airport.

UNAMA documented 400 civilian casualties (144 deaths and 256 injured) in 2019, representing 19 civilian victims per 100,000 inhabitants. This was an increase of 54% compared to 2018. The leading cause for the civilian casualties were non-suicide IEDs, ground engagements, and targeted/deliberate killings. RS ranked Herat in the category of provinces where the number of civilian casualties was between 51 and 75 for the first quarter of 2020, and between 101 and 125 during the second quarter. In the period 1 March 2019 to 30 June 2020, 3,761 people were displaced from the province of Herat, almost all of them within the province itself. In the same period, more than 5,000 people from other provinces were internally displaced in the province of Herat, mainly coming from Badghis.