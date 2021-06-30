Afghanistan: Protection Monitoring Report Ghazni Province I Q2 I September - November 2020

Overview

Context

Ghazni is one of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan located in the eastern part of the country. The province contains 19 districts and encompasses over a thousand villages, which makes it the fifth most populous province. The city of Ghazni serves as the capital. It lies on the important Kabul–Kandahar Highway, and has historically functioned as an important trade center.

Ghazni borders the provinces of Maidan Wardak, Logar, Paktia,

Paktika, Zabul, Uruzgan, Daykundi and Bamyan.

Population Demographic

For the second quarter, DRC conducted 332 household (HH) surveys and 25 key informant interviews (KII) for the province of Ghazni.