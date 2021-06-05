Afghanistan: Protection Monitoring Report Ghazni Province I December 2020 – February 2021

Context Overview

The province of Ghazni has a population of approximately 1,363,000. The main ethnic groups in Ghazni are Pashtuns, Hazara and Tajiks. The province is located in the south-east of Afghanistan, bordering Bamyan, Wardak, Logar, Paktya, Paktika, Zabul,

Uruzgan and Daykundi. It consists of 19 districts. Ghazni City is considered a ‘key intersection’, as it is situated on the Ring Road connecting the capital Kabul with the major population centre Kandahar in the south.

UNAMA documented 673 civilian casualties (213 deaths and 460 injured) in 2019, representing 49 civilian victims per 100 000 inhabitants. This was an increase of 3% compared to 2018. Leading causes of casualties were suicide IEDs and non-suicide IEDs, and ground engagements. RS recorded between 0 and 25 civilian casualties in Ghazni in the first quarter of 2020, reporting an increase in the number of civilian casualties in the second quarter of the year, with over 126 casualties recorded. In the period 1 March 2019 to 30 June 2020, 3,742 persons were displaced from the province of Ghazni, the majority within the province itself. No conflict-induced internal displacement to Ghazni province from other provinces was reported in the same period.