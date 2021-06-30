Afghanistan: Protection Monitoring Report Farah Province I Q2 I September - November 2020

Overview

Context

Farah is one of the largest provinces located in western Afghanistan. In addition to Herat, Nimruz, Helmand and Ghor provinces, Farah has a 290-kilometer shared border with Iran. The capital of Farah is Farah City and it has 10 provincial districts including Pusht-e-Road, Khak Safid, Bala Buluk,

Purchaman, Gulstan, Bakwa, Lash, Ship Ko, Pushte Ko and Anar Dara. Farah has an area of almost 49,000 kilometers squared with a population of approximately one million. The province has 1,256 villages and the the majority are Pashtun; other ethnic groups include Tajik, Ailat, Moqul, Sadat,

Boomdi, Aimaq and Bluch ethnic groups. More than 80% of the population of Farah works in agriculture and horticulture.

Population Demographic

During the second quarter, DRC physically collected household (HH) surveys and 97 key informant interviews (KIIs) for the province of Farah.