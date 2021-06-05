Afghanistan: Protection Monitoring Report Farah Province I December 2020 – February 2021

Context Overview

The province of Farah has approximately 563 000 inhabitants. Most of its inhabitants are Pashtuns. It is located in the western part of Afghanistan. It borders Herat, Ghor, Helmand and Nimroz, and shares an international border with Iran. The province is divided into 11 districts. Part of the Ring Road leads through Farah, connecting the province with Herat City in the north and with the provinces of Nimroz and Helmand.

In 2019, 1UNAMA documented 147 civilian casualties (87 deaths and 60 injured), representing 26 civilian victims per 100 000 inhabitants. This was a decrease of 47 % compared to 2018. The leading causes for the civilian casualties were non-suicide IEDs, ground engagements and airstrikes. RS ranked Farah in the category of provinces where the number of civilian casualties was between 26 and 50 for the first quarter of 2020; between 26 and 50 civilian casualties were also recorded in the second quarter. In the period 1 March 2019 – 30 June 2020, 17 830 persons were displaced from the province of Farah, of whom 86 % were displaced in the province itself. No conflict-induced displacement from other provinces to Farah was reported in this period.