Afghanistan: Protection Cluster Monthly Update (January to September 2019)

POPULATION MOVEMENT

Internal displacement:

From 01 January to September 2019, 314,235 individuals fled their homes due to conflict in Afghanistan. 172 out of 399 districts have recorded some level of forced displacement, while 99 districts are hosting 314,235 IDPs. 58% (182,256) of IDPs are children, facing additional risks due to the flight and plight of the displacement, including child recruitment, child labor and increased GBV risks. According to OCHA, 15% IDPs are displaced in hard to reach areas. Top hosting districts are: Chapadara (18,459), Pul-e-Khumri (17,220) and Taloqan (46,018).

Return to Afghanistan:

From 01 January to 30 September 2019, 6,053 refugee returnees have returned and were assisted with repatriation. A total of 16,528 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan and 371,902 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran. 7% (23,293 individuals) undocumented returned from Iran out of 371,902 individuals and 85% (14,012 individuals) undocumented from Pakistan out of 16,528 individuals were assisted by IOM during the mentioned period in 2019.