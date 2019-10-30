30 Oct 2019

Afghanistan: Protection Cluster Monthly Update (January to July 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (955.3 KB)

POPULATION MOVEMENT

Internal displacement:

Since January to July 2019, al total of 222,859 individuals fled their homes due to conflict in Afghanistan. 144 out of 401 districts have recorded some level of forced displacement, while 82 districts are hosting 222,859 IDPs. 58% (129,258) of IDPs are children, facing additional risks due to the flight and plight of the displacement, including child recruitment, child labor and increased GBV risks. According to OCHA, 15% IDPs are displaced in hard to reach areas. Top hosting districts are: Chapadara (18,459), Maymana (14,315) and Taloqan (35,770).

Return to Afghanistan:

As of 01 January, up to 31 July, 4,198 refugee returnees have returned and were assisted with repatriation. A total of 13,059 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan and 259,037undocumented Afghans returned from Iran.6% (17,623 individuals) undocumented returned from Iran out of 259,037 individuals and 92% (10,862 individuals) from Pakistan out of 13,059 individuals were assisted by IOM during the mentioned period, 2019.

