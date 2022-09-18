Afghanistan Protection Cluster - Meeting Minutes, 17 August 2022

Agenda of the meeting:

1. General updates

Afghanistan Protection Cluster (APC) ToR has been developed and shared with SAG and partners for inputs. The ToR will be reviewed and endorsed by the SAG members and AoR in the coming meeting;

Drafting of Standard ToR for Sub-National Cluster. The document need to be finalised in Sep/2022;

APC - Operational Strategy: following the workshop where the strategy was discussed, the draft document has been drafted and circulated to SAG members and WGs for input and comments;

A work plan for the cluster will be developed based on the adopted strategy. In Sep/2022 the draft will be shared with SAG members for inputs;

Development of Protection Analysis Update (PAU) for Q2 2022 has started. Focal points have been contacted to share their contributions. The cluster intends to enhance the document with the support of GPC;

AHF 2022 process started with standard and top up allocation to support the earthquake response in the South Eastern Region (SER). Partners have submitted their projects;

On reserve allocations, many cluster have been excluded in the process due to missing assessment;

Indicative planning for HPC 2023 has been shared by ICCT showing that Sep/2022 will be the assessment period. Oct/2022 to start the consultative process and drafting of the plan;

Low report rate on activities and intervention in Report Hub by several partners. This subsequently impact on the overall achievement of the APC;

During the month, the APC together with AORs and Sub National coordination team finalized the winter protection response plan. This is a subset of HRP, and not a flash appeal. Priority is given to high risk of snow fall and presence of protection partners. Moreover, priority is also given to areas having significant presence of refugees and asylum seekers. 24 provinces with 138 districts are prioritized with 1.1m target population for all AoRs;