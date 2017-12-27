27 Dec 2017

Afghanistan: Protection Cluster Factsheet - Southern Region Update (November 2017)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
HIGHLIGHTS

  • The volatile security situation continued to affect overall humanitarian efforts throughout the region. The major humanitarian challenges are lack of humanitarian access/response to displaced and affected population in Anti Government Elements (AEG’s) controlled areas.

  • Situation of Khakraiz, Maywand, Shahwalikot and Nesh districts of Kandahar deteriorated with clashes between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and AGEs leading to civilian casualties and displacements. AGEs coordinated an attack on the Afghan National Army (ANA) base in Maiwand district and to the Marouf District Administrative Centre (DAC) which resulted in casualties and displacement within the district centers including Spin Boldak district and Kandahar city. Inter-agency joint assessment is on-going for verification of conflict induced IDPs in Kandahar province.

  • The road between Nad Ali and Lashkergah has been re-opened but the situation in Helmand province still remains tense particularly in Nawa, Nahri Siraj, Basharan and Nad Ali district. The military operation continues in Nad Ali, Changer, Basharan and Babajee. Reportedly, 3,000 families are displaced in Lashkergah and Nawa district, Helmand province.

  • The security situation is deteriorating in Urozgan province around Tirinkot city,where AGEs reportedly attacked Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) checkpoints. Furthermore, in the past two-months, health facilities have been closed and nearly 500,000 persons are deprived of health services. Due to interference of local authorities in humanitarian programs, the Joint emergency assessment is suspended.

  • After a year break in missions due to insecurity,OCHA managed to conduct a mission to Tirinkot to meet various humanitarian partners and government authorities to discuss the ongoing situation, un-necessary interference in humanitarian assistance and other humanitarian issues. The main roads between Tirinkot and other districts are still closed and the local population uses alternative roads. Meanwhile due to the road blockage, high prices for the commodities are also reported. Except Salam tele-communication which is partially working other communication systems are totally down.

  • During November 2017, Mine Action has reported to have cleared 410,154 sqm of land in Kandahar and Nimroz provinces including destroying 05 anti-vehicles and 39 anti-personnel mines. Mine Risk Education training through 19 teams including in the UNHCR and IOM Transit center has been provided to 26,562 males and 20,418 females respectively. 740 explosive remnants of war (ERWs) mainly in Kandahar and Helmand provinces have been destroyed. Meanwhile, ACAP III has assisted 14 cases (06 cases in Zabul and 08 cases in Urozgan) provinces.

  • According to the monitoring and reporting mechanism (MRM), from Jan-Nov 2017, a total of 544 schools are closed throughout the Southern region which has affected around 900,000 children. In October 2017, a Child Protection Unit (CPU) was established in the Afghan National Police (ANP) recruitment center in Kandahar to avoid child recruitment while in November-2017, CPU’s were also established in ANP recruitment centers in Helmand, Zabul and Nimroz Provinces. A CPU in Urozgan is in the process of being established. UNAMA reported that 34 incidents involving children have occurred where 22 children have been killed while 58 have been injured. Majority of the incidents are from ground engagements and Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).

