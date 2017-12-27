Afghanistan: Protection Cluster Factsheet - Eastern Region Update (November 2017)

HIGHLIGHTS

Humanitarian agencies continued their efforts to assess and assist Khogyani IDPs scattered across different villages of the district including the neighbouring districts of Surkhrod, Behsud, Pachieragam, Chaparhar and Jalalabad City (see update on the next page).

The security environment in the Eastern region remained highly volatile. Armed clashes continued to be reported between the Government forces and anti-government elementsin Hisarak, Sherzad, Khogyani, Pachir Wa Agam, Dih Bala, Achin, Shinwar, Bati Kot & Nari Districts as well as Alingar districts of Laghman and Kunar.

A women and her 3 children reportedly died from mortar fire in Azizkhil sub-village of Perakhil, along with 1 young child and several wounded in a separate incident.

In addition to the interruptionsto education at the critical time of exams, some schools including Bar Biar high school and several primary school in Peerakhil and Bibi Mariam and Kambo were closed. Two schools, Peerakhil and Kamboare reportedly being used as military outposts by Non state armed groups(NSAGs).

Conflict-induced displacement continued to have a significant impact on individuals with specific needs such as children, women, older persons and persons with disabilities. These affected groups continued to be the most vulnerable to the deprivations of forced displacement, including over-crowding and drastically substandard accommodation, lack of privacy, and precarious water and sanitation facilities

UNHCR protection monitoring partner APA identified 76 PSN (persons with specific needs) cases and referred them for assistance. In addition UNHCR assessed and identified 1,431 persons for winterisation assistance.

UNFPA partner AADA provided specialized gender based violence (GBV) services focused on psychosocial support to 166 individuals as well as GBV and health education to 1,629 persons.

UNMAS teams have been deployed to assess incidents of mine contamination as well as conduct mine risk education (MRE).

Efforts are being made to mainstream GBV risk mitigation measures and response into the health sector by IMC and PU-MI. IMC has trained medical personnel including doctors, midwifes, and nurses on identification, referral and psychosocial counselling of GBV survivors in Kaga DH, LOKHAI, Chamtalla 1 and Chamtalla 2 basic health centres’ key staff (The health facility staff have capacity to respond to GBV and make safe referrals.

The medical staff of the said health families are in contact with IMC for any response to cases who require advanced care. Meanwhile, NCRO continues to provide GBV awareness in Kaga area under CHF funded project to local community as well as to IDPs.

AADA has established two mobile health teams and the two existing health facilities (Chamtalla 1 and 2).

Elsewhere, more than 1,600 were reported to have been displaced due to cross-border shelling in Dangam and Shegal Wa Sheltan districts of Kunar Province. Assessment teams were deployed in Asadabad Dangam and Shegal Wa Sheltan districts on 15th November. A total of 910 IDPs(130 families) were assessed out of which 777 IDPs (111 families) were assisted by humanitarian agencies.