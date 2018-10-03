Afghanistan: Protection Cluster Factsheet (August 2018)

Internal displacement: From 1 January to the end of August 2018, 223,169 individuals fled their homes due to conflict. 32 out of 34 provinces had recorded some level of forced displacement, while another 32 provinces are hosting IDPs. 56% IDPs are children, facing additional risks due to the flight and plight of the displacement, including child recruitment, child labour and increased GBV risks. According to OCHA, 18% IDPs are displaced in hard to reach areas. Top hosting provinces are: Ghazni (33,458 ind.), Kunduz (29,582 ind.), Faryab (26,929 ind.), Farah (19,219 ind), Badakhshan (12,957ind) and Takhar (11,459 ind.)1.

Return to Afghanistan: As of 01 March up to end of August, 11,599 refugee returnees have returned and were assisted with repatriation grant (as of 31 August 2018)2. A total of 22,767 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan and 507,811 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran since 01 January to 01 September 2018. 96% undocumented returned from Iran and only 4% from Pakistan were assisted by IOM3.