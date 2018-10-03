03 Oct 2018

Afghanistan: Protection Cluster Factsheet (August 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (448.79 KB)

  • Internal displacement: From 1 January to the end of August 2018, 223,169 individuals fled their homes due to conflict. 32 out of 34 provinces had recorded some level of forced displacement, while another 32 provinces are hosting IDPs. 56% IDPs are children, facing additional risks due to the flight and plight of the displacement, including child recruitment, child labour and increased GBV risks. According to OCHA, 18% IDPs are displaced in hard to reach areas. Top hosting provinces are: Ghazni (33,458 ind.), Kunduz (29,582 ind.), Faryab (26,929 ind.), Farah (19,219 ind), Badakhshan (12,957ind) and Takhar (11,459 ind.)1.

  • Return to Afghanistan: As of 01 March up to end of August, 11,599 refugee returnees have returned and were assisted with repatriation grant (as of 31 August 2018)2. A total of 22,767 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan and 507,811 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran since 01 January to 01 September 2018. 96% undocumented returned from Iran and only 4% from Pakistan were assisted by IOM3.

  • Response to Drought:
    The number of people displaced due to drought has exceeded 150,000 in August in the Western Region. Most of them are located in informal sites in Hirat and Qala-e-Naw cities. Protection monitoring is ongoing, and Joint Need Assessment have been conducted in most of the affected rears, and some needs are covered by humanitarian aid providers. 311,000 people received food, cash or livelihood assistance in Badghis, Ghor, Hirat, Jawzjan, Faryab and Kandahar provinces. As the planting season and winter approach, humanitarian partners in the Western Region are preparing a transition plan to i) enable voluntary returns to areas of origin; ii) provide alternative solutions to encourage off-site movement; and iii) provide winterization sup-port.

