Afghanistan: Protection Analysis Update - Quarter 4

REPORT SUMMARY

Protection concerns have persisted. Massive economic contraction along with crisis in banking and financial system, severe drought and rising food prices, has meant people increasing resort to negative coping strategies

Despite the significant decrease in the overall level of conflict and number of civilian casualties following the changes in the political environment since on 15 August 2021, threats to the civilian population in Afghanistan persist including the killing and injury of civilians, high levels of explosive ordnance contamination, forced displacement, gender-based violence and violations against children.

Following the record displacement of nearly 700,000 people in 2021, some 9.2 million IDPs and returnees remain in some form of displacement and in need of support to return where possible. These staggeringly high levels of displacement are fuelling a range of protection risks, particularly for undocumented Afghans returning to the country, including those deported from neighbouring countries.