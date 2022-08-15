Afghanistan: Protection Analysis Update 2022 - Quarter 1

REPORT SUMMARY

The current operational context shows both significant opportunities as well as risks and challenges for exploring durable solutions for IDPs. IDPs have decreased since August 2021 and access has been expanded throughout the country, while meaningful access, particularly related to restrictions on freedom of movement of women and girls, is still hindered. The resumption of school for girls above grade six was postponed by the De facto Authorities which constitutes a major concern for the humanitarian community in Afghanistan as well as the civil society.

In the first quarter of 2022 as in the previous year, food insecurity, acute malnutrition, reduced access to health care and the scarcity of basic products continued to be the major issues affecting the concerned population. Limited income generation opportunities and lack of services are negatively impacting the well-being of boys, girls, men, and women. The civilian population dependent on precarious employment in the sector informal, those in underserved areas and those who are residing in informal settlements, including IDPs have been identified as the most at-risk populations and many protection concerns are reported among them. The Household Survey revealed that the presence1 of mines and other explosives showed an increase across the country in quarter one, having effects on the livelihood and the well-being of the community population including, children’s safety, school attendance, and the population’s ability to access to services. Due to various challenges including the aforementioned issues, an inclined pattern has been observed that vulnerable populations are adopting negative coping strategies such as borrowing money, child labor, sale/exchange of children for debt relief, street begging, forced marriage, child marriage, and etc.

Preventing the negative coping mechanisms necessitates the engagement of the De facto Authorities, Donors, humanitarian agencies, civil society organizations, and the community, particularly female representatives. Finally, the promotion and support of women’s and girls’ rights and the equal participation of female staff in the humanitarian responses require a serious and collaborative effort from all fronts including diplomatic channels.