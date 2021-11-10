Afghanistan: Protection Analysis Update 2021 - Quarter 3 (October 2021)

REPORT SUMMARY

Since 15 August 2021, the political, social, and economic situation in Afghanistan has been seriously impacted, affecting the lives of people across the country, particularly marginalised populations such as women, children, and persons with disabilities. Major concerns continue for the human rights of Afghans, belonging to certain groups and populations such as human rights defenders, ex-soldiers, ex-government employees, journalists, and persons belonging to religious, ethnic and other minority groups.

Serious violations and human rights abuses have been reported, including summary executions and targeted killing, limited freedom of religion and expression and limited freedom of movement. Discriminatory and punitive gender norms are also identified as an increased protection threat during the reporting period.

Food insecurity, acute malnutrition, reduced access to healthcare and scarcity of basic commodities have resulted in a coping crisis forcing households to restore to negative coping strategies, including borrowing money, child labour and selling assets.

Conflict and its aftermath contributed to the suspension of activities by most humanitarian organizations while others maintained a presence in the field and resumed operation as soon as it became possible. Delivery of safe, dignified, and inclusive assistance is hampered by multiple factors, including restrictions on the participation of female staff in certain provinces and sectors.