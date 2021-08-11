Afghanistan: Protection Analysis Update 2021 - QUARTER 2

REPORT SUMMARY

The data collected during Q2 depicts that the security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated, resulting in an increase of civilian casualties and protection risks, deprivation of freedom of movement and forced displacement which disproportionately impacts refugees, women, and girls. Data also highlights that health, livelihood, education, and WASH are the main services denied or inaccessible due to the cost, unavailability of services, lack of documentation and access to information about services. Discrimination, harassment or exploitation, assistance not matching the needs of the community and movement restrictions are also reasons given for denial o0f services. Mines and other explosives were mentioned as threats having effects on the livelihood and household chores and undermining children’s safety, school attendance and the population’s ability to access services. The lack of civil documentation was also raised as an access barrier restricting the populations access to basic services, assistance and education and restricting their freedom of movement.

Furthermore, the data portrays women and girls as feeling unsafe due to cultural norms, GBV, armed conflict and restrictions within the family and experiencing psychological distress due to the prevalence of family violence and early marriage so affected by the crisis extremely. Finally, data indicates that despite the increasing protection needs, humanitarian access to affected populations is likely to be restricted, particularly to women, girls and people living with disabilities, which may force vulnerable households to adopt negative coping strategies such as selling or marriage of children earlier than intended, sending children to work away from home, and child recruitment by parties to the conflict. Preventing these coping mechanisms necessitates engagement of community and religious leaders along with civil society representatives, particularly female leaders.