Afghanistan, Pakistan - Earthquake update (GDACS, BAKHTAR Agency) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 June 2022)

After the 5.9 M earthquake that occurred in the Spera District (Khost Province, eastern Afghanistan) close to the border with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (north-western Pakistan), the number of casualties has increased. The most affected Provinces are Paktika, Khost, and Nangarhar.
In Afghanistan, more than 1,000 people have died, more than 1,500 have been injured and thousands of houses have been destroyed, needs assessment continues today and tomorrow. The most important immediate needs are in the sectors of food, health/trauma, and basic non-food items and emergency shelter.
In Pakistan, one person died, and two houses have been damaged in Lakki Marwat District (southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), following the seismic event.
On 22 June, the Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated in rapid mapping mode (EMSR584) to support the damage assessment.
Furthermore, over the past few days, widespread flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall have affected eight Provinces of northern and western Afghanistan (Paktika, Kunar, Laghman, Badakhshan, Baghlan, Takhar, Kunduz, and Faryab), that resulted in at least 11 fatalities, 50 injuries, and 500 destroyed houses.