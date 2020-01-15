Afghanistan, Pakistan and India - Severe weather update (PMD, AMD, IMD, media ) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 January 2020)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 15 Jan 2020 — View Original
- Heavy snow, heavy rain and very low temperatures across Pakistan, Afghanistan, and northern India continue to trigger flash floods, snow avalanches and landslides.
- Herat, Kandahar and Helmand in western and southern Afghanistan; Baluchistan, Punjab, Sindh and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in Pakistan and the neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir State in northern India are particularly affected.
- 75 people are dead in Pakistan, 59 after avalanches in AJK and 41 in the Neelam Valley. 53 houses were destroyed across AJK and 64 people injured throughout the country. 10 people died in Jammu and Kashmir in India after several avalanches. 39 are dead in Afghanistan. Major roads connecting Afghanistan and Pakistan were blocked due to heavy snow.
- Very low temperatures are forecast over the coming 24 hours for central and northern Afghanistan, northern Baluchistan and AJK in Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir in India.