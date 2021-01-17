Afghanistan - Overview of Reported Security-Related Incidents (Year 2020)

Based on the security-related data compiled by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) Project there were over 7,400 incidents recorded for the year 2020, with a 47% decrease both in number of incidents and fatalities compared to year 2019. Majority of these incidents (62%) featured Battles or Armed clashes on territorial control between government and non-state actors concentrated in southern and northern Afghanistan. 352 out of the 401 districts of the country’s 34 provinces experienced different events related to security in 2020, with provinces of Hilmand and Kandahar in the southern region the most frequented areas by events of various types both in years 2019 and 2020. Despite the incidents’ declining trend from the last two years, the security situation in the country remains volatile and continue to impact on the civilian population in terms of insecurity, uncertainty and socio-economic growth.