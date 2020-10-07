Afghanistan - Overview of Reported Security-Related Incidents (Third Quarter 2020)

Afghanistan is impacted by sporadic security-related incidents as reported in various locations across the country. Based on data collected by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) for the Third Quarter of 2020 (July-September), there were 1,676 security-related incidents that occurred in 34 provinces (411 unique locations). The number of incidents was higher compared to the Second Quarter of 2020 (1,295) but lower compared to the same period last year (4,650 incidents).

In this insecure environment, humanitarian actors need to ensure their acceptance by local communities and risk-adapted activity plans, to continue delivering assistance to people in need. Meanwhile, the primary responsibility for the protection and assistance to the Afghan population remains with the national authorities and security forces, with support from their international partners.