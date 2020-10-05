Afghanistan - Overview of Reported Security-Related Incidents (September 2020)

Afghanistan is impacted by sporadic security-related incidents as reported in various locations across the country. Based on data collected by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) Project for September 2020, there were 574 reported security-related incidents that occurred in 33 provinces (243 unique locations). These figures were lower compared to the previous month, with 47 less incidents recorded in September compared to August. These incidents featured of civilians, which resulted in over 1,800 fatalities.