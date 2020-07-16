Afghanistan: Overview of Reported Security-Related Incidents (Second Quarter of 2020)

Afghanistan is impacted by sporadic security-related incidents as reported in various locations across the country. Based on data collected by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) for the Second Quarter of 2020, there were 1,295 security-related incidents that occurred in 32 provinces (375 unique locations). The number of incidents was 43% lower compared to the First Quarter of 2020 (2,290). These incidents featured conflicts over land control and extortion of civilians, which resulted in thousands of fatalities.

In this insecure environment, humanitarian actors need to ensure their acceptance by local communities, as well as the acceptance of their risk-adapted activity plans, to continue delivering assistance to people in need.

Meanwhile, the primary responsibility for the protection and assistance to the Afghan population remains with the national authorities and security forces, with support from their international partners.