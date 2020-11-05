Afghanistan - Overview of Reported Security-Related Incidents (October 2020)

Afghanistan is impacted by sporadic security-related incidents as reported in various locations across the country. Based on data collected by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) Project for October 2020, there were 783 reported security-related incidents that occurred in 31 provinces (264 unique locations). These figures were higher compared to the previous month, with 209 more incidents recorded in October compared to September. These incidents featured conflicts over land control and extortion of civilians, which resulted in over 1,900 fatalities.