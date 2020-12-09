Afghanistan - Overview of Reported Security-Related Incidents (November 2020)

Afghanistan is impacted by sporadic security-related incidents as reported in various locations across the country. Based on data collected by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) Project for November 2020, there were 720 reported security-related incidents that occurred in 33 provinces (221 unique locations). These figures were slighlty lower compared to the previous month, with 63 fewer incidents recorded in November compared to October. These incidents featured conflicts over land control and extortion of civilians, which resulted in over 2,000 fatalities.