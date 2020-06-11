Afghanistan: Overview of Reported Security-Related Incidents (May 2020)

Afghanistan is impacted by sporadic security-related incidents as reported in various locations across the country. Based on data collected by ACLED for May 2020, 445 security-related incidents occurred in 31 provinces (167 unique locations). These figures were similar to the previous month, with 9 more incidents recorded in May compared to April. These incidents featured conflicts over land control and extortion of civilians, which resulted in more than 1,600 fatalities.

In this insecure environment, humanitarian actors need to ensure their acceptance by local communities, as well as the acceptance of their risk-adapted activity plans, to continue delivering assistance to people in need. Meanwhile, the primary responsibility for the protection and assistance to the Afghan population remains with the national authorities and security forces, with support from their international partners.