Afghanistan: Overview of Reported Security-Related Incidents (June 2020)

Afghanistan is impacted by sporadic security-related incidents as reported in various locations across the country. Based on data collected by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) for June 2020, there were 394 reported security-related incidents that occurred in 32 provinces (194 unique locations). These figures were less compared to the previous month, with 69 more incidents recorded in May compared to June. These incidents featured conflicts over land control and extortion of civilians, which resulted in more than 1,600 fatalities.