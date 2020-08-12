Afghanistan: Overview of Reported Security-Related Incidents (July 2020)

Afghanistan is impacted by sporadic security-related incidents as reported in various locations across the country. Based on data collected by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) for July 2020, there were 474 reported security-related incidents that occurred in 31 provinces (204 unique locations). These figures were higher compared to the previous month, with 80 more incidents recorded in July compared to June. These incidents featured conflicts over land control and extortion of civilians, which resulted in over 2,000 fatalities