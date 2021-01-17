Afghanistan - Overview of Reported Security-Related Incidents (Fourth Quarter 2020)

Afghanistan is impacted by sporadic security-related incidents as reported in various locations across the country. Based on data collected by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) Project for the Fourth Quarter of 2020 (October-December), there were 2,242 security-related incidents that occurred in 33 provinces (384 unique locations). The number of incidents was 40% higher compared to the Third Quarter of 2020 (1,596) but 39% lower compared to the same period of 2019 (3,677 incidents).

In this insecure environment, humanitarian actors need to ensure their acceptance by local communities and risk-adapted activity plans, to continue delivering assistance to people in need. Meanwhile, the primary responsibility for the protection and assistance to the Afghan population remains with the national authorities and security forces, with support from their international partners.