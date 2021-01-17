Afghanistan - Overview of Reported Security-Related Incidents (December 2020)

Afghanistan is impacted by sporadic security-related incidents as reported in various locations across the country. Based on data collected by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) Project for December 2020, there were 727 reported security-related incidents that occurred in 32 provinces (212 unique locations). These figures were almost similar compared to the previous month, with only 7 incidents more than the month of November (720). These incidents featured conflicts over land control and extortion of civilians, which resulted in over 2,100 fatalities