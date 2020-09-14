Afghanistan: Overview of Reported Security-Related Incidents (August 2020)

Afghanistan is impacted by sporadic security-related incidents as reported in various locations across the country. Based on data collected by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) Project for August 2020, there were 621 reported security-related incidents that occurred in 32 provinces (245 unique locations). These figures were higher compared to the previous month, with 147 more incidents recorded in August compared to July. These incidents featured conflicts over land control and extortion of civilians, which resulted in over 2,000 fatalities.