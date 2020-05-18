Afghanistan: Overview of Reported Security-Related Incidents (April 2020)

Afghanistan is impacted by sporadic security-related incidents as reported in various locations across the country. Based on data collected by ACLED for the month of April 2020, there were more than 400 security-related incidents in 32 provinces (193 unique locations). The figures were 40% lower than the recorded incidents in the previous month (March). These incidents featured conflicts over land control and extortion of civilians, which resulted in more than 1,300 fatalities.

In this insecure environment, humanitarian actors need to ensure their acceptance by local communities, as well as the acceptance of their risk-adapted activity plans, to continue delivering assistance to people in need. Meanwhile, the primary responsibility for the protection and assistance to the Afghan population remains with the national authorities and security forces, with support from their international partners.