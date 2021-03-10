Afghanistan: Overview of Reported Security-Related Incidents (ACLED Data) February 2021

Based on security-related data compiled by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) Project, there were 885 recorded incidents in February 2021, 23 incidents more than the number recorded in January 2021. Around 58% of these incidents featured Battles or Armed clashes over territorial control between government and non-state actors with the majority occurring in the Southern Region of Afghanistan. 209 out of the 401 districts of the country’s 34 provinces experienced different security-related events in February 2021, with the provinces of Kandahar and Hilmand in Southern Region and Nangarhar in Eastern Region the most affected by events of various types in both February and January. With the continuing trend seen for the first two months of 2021, the security situation across the country remains volatile and continues to impact on the civilian population in terms of insecurity, uncertainty and socio-economic growth.