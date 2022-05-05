Afghanistan: Overview of Natural Disasters (as of 3 May 2022)

From 4 January 2022 to 18 April 2022, 30,697 people were affected by natural disasters throughout Afghanistan. A total of 8 provinces out of 34 experienced some kind of natural disaster during the period. Afghanistan is prone to earthquakes, flooding, drought, landslides, and avalanches. Over three decades of conflict, coupled with environmental degradation, and insufficient investment in disaster risk reduction strategies, have contributed to increasing vulnerability of the Afghan people to cope with the sudden shock of natural disasters. On average such disasters affect 200,000 people every year.