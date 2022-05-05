Afghanistan: Overview of Assessments (as of 03 May 2022)

Between 02 January 2022 and 30 March 2022, 245 assessments have taken place across 21 provinces. Assessments conducted include the HEAT, a rapid assessment tool endorsed by the HCT in June 2016 for primary responders to ascertain humanitarian needs following displacement (both internal and cross-border) and natural disasters, the RAF as well as sectoral level assessments such as nutrition SMART surveys, Seasonal Food Security Assessments (SFSAs) and community-level protection assessments. Coordinated assessments are carried out in partnership with all humanitarian actors and critical in assessing the humanitarian situation, identifying the needs of the affected population and determining the most appropriate emergency response