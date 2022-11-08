Afghanistan Orphans’ Joy

This year marks the eleventh year of IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation-organized Orphan Solidarity Days (OSD). Multiple initiatives aimed at helping orphans and their families were carried out in Afghanistan as one of IHH’s OSD

This year marks the 11th annual Orphan Solidarity Days (OSD). To commemorate the event, IHH organized a chain of events to cheer tens of thousands of orphaned children and their families. Afghanistan is one of the countries where the programs were held. Charitable donations were presented to the orphans and their families in Kabul, Pervan, and Logar by our team that traveled to Afghanistan from several locations in Turkey.

School materials for 1.309 children

In Kabul, school materials including school bags, pens, notebooks, erasers, and pencil sharpeners were distributed to 1.309 orphans who are staying in 16 different orphanages. Nine orphan families were given cars as part of IHH’s income-generating projects designed to help them stand on their feet financially. Six-plus-one small cattle were also slaughtered as adaq and aqiqa; the meat shares were then donated to six different city orphanages.

704 chickens and 140 milk goats distributed.

In Pervan, a total of 704 chickens along with their poultry houses were distributed to 44 orphan families within the scope of IHH’s Income-Generating Projects. In addition, 1.056 kilos of feed and transportation support were also provided.

Meanwhile in Logar, each of the 70 orphan families there was provided with two milk goats.

In Nangarhar, 50 sewing machines were given to 50 families within the scope of IHH's Tailoring Project. Alongside that, two trainers were assigned to provide training to the families who received the sewing machines.

On the last day of the OSD program in Afghanistan, a festival in which 350 orphans participated was held in the capital Kabul. Following the distribution of meals, the youngsters who were present engaged in a variety of cooperative games. All the children received kites as a present at the end of the event.

To support

Donors who want to support orphans in different geographies of the world through IHH's Orphan Sponsorship System can sponsor an orphan for 250 TL per month. In addition, 10 TL can be donated by typing ORPHAN and sending an SMS to 3072. Those who want to donate larger amounts can give their support through IHH's website or by writing "ORPHAN" in the description section of their bank accounts.