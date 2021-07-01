Afghanistan: Nutrition Cluster Situation and Response Dashboard - May 2021

The nutritional status of children under five continues to deteriorate in most parts of Afghanistan. More than two thirds of the country (27 out of 34 provinces) is already at emergency malnutrition levels. One in two children under-five and one in four pregnant and lactating women (PLW) is anticipated to face acute malnutrition in 2021. Among the 25 provinces anticipated to be most affected by the dry-spell, 21 provinces have a pre-existing high rate of malnutrition and lower access to nutrition services. Of these, 7 provinces have very poor SAM treatment coverage (less than 30 per cent of the province)