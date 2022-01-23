Afghanistan: Nutrition Cluster Situation and Response Dashboard - January to December - 2021

Situation

As outlined in the 2021 HRP, the nutrition response in the 27 prioritized provinces continued to be largely delivered through the health system, under the BPHS program, while complemented by mobile health and nutrition teams deployed to hard-to-reach places. In total, 1410 static nutrition sites embebed into health facilities run by 16 Implementing partners and 291 MHNT by 24 Implementing partners were involved.

Major events occurred in 2021 that sought to impede emergency nutrition programming, limiting supply and demand of nutrition services. Those include the emergence of a large wave of COVID-19, unprecedented severe drought, escalated armed conflict that brought about uncertainties and restrictions, and extreme winter weather. Adaptive programming involved the elaboration of specific contingency plans, i.e., Spring contingency plan, HRP addendum and winterization plans, each with a nutrition component to inform fundraising and service delivery.