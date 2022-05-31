Afghanistan: Nutrition Cluster Situation and Response Dashboard - April 2022

As outlined in the 2022 HRP, the nutrition response in the 34 provinces continues to be largely delivered through the health system, under the BPHS program, while complemented by mobile health and nutrition teams(MHNT) deployed to hard-to-reach places. In total, 1891 static nutrition sites embedded into health facilities run by 14 Implementing partners and 291 MHNT by 30 Implementing partners were involved. From January to April 2022, i.e., 33% of te HRP time period, treatment services have covered 26% of the target for children with SAM, 32% for children with MAM and 48% for PLW with acute malnutrition. Among the preventative services, BSFP is at 54% and 52% of targets for childern and PLW, respectively. Worthy of note is that in 2022, BSFP is piggy backing on General Food Distribution, taking advantage of its community based delivery platform. Vitamin A supplementation is essentially campaign-based and the target is expected to be reached with the next one. Home fortification with micronutrient powders (MNP) is a new activity that has recently started, with expectations to scale up. The ongoing IYCF-E stock taking, gap analysis and action planning with in-country support by the expert from the Global Nutrition Cluster is aimed at ultimately improving the IYCF-E programming.