Afghanistan Nutrition Cluster Coordination Performance Monitoring Final Report

1. Background

The Afghanistan Nutrition Cluster was created in 2008 after the country adopted the IASC cluster system following recommendations by the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) when the global food price crisis led to increased food insecurity at household level in many vulnerable Afghan communities. The main objective of the cluster system establishment in the country was in order to strengthen humanitarian coordination and ensure a predictable and accountable nutrition response as part of the humanitarian reform that was started in 2005. The nutrition cluster has evolved since then providing more guidance on nutrition response to both man-made and natural hazards the country deals with constantly. The Afghanistan Nutrition Cluster has clearly defined Terms of Reference, guidelines/ protocols that guide the nutrition response and endorsed by the government.

Nutrition Cluster has three main strategic objectives :

• CO 1: Improve equitable access to quality lifesaving curative nutrition services through systematic identification, referral and treatment of acutely malnourished cases.

• CO 2: Deliver timely lifesaving nutrition services for vulnerable population groups affected by new crisis focusing on appropriate infant and young child feeding practices in emergency, micronutrient interventions, nutritional supplementation and optimal maternal nutrition.

• CO 3: Strengthen system, capacity, partnership and coordination for robust evidence based decision making for timely emergency nutrition response.

Nutrition Cluster Coordination Mechanism in Afghanistan

Nutrition cluster in Afghanistan provides a very important coordination platform not only for humanitarian partners but also for the overall nutrition sector. A wide range of nutrition implementers (both BPHS and Non-BPHS), Government, donors and civil society are the member of nutrition cluster.

The nutrition cluster coordination activities are carried out by national coordination team based in Kabul and five subnational coordination hubs covering five regions of Afghanistan namely central zone (Kabul), eastern zone (Jalalabad), western zone (Hirat), northern zone (Mazar- E-Sharif) and southern zone (Kandahar). Nutrition cluster coordination team at national level comprises of one cluster coordinator, one cluster co-lead and one Information Management Specialist . Both the cluster coordinator and IMO are UNICEF staff. However, the IMO is a shared position between cluster and UNICEF M&E. And co-lead from Action Against Hunger assigned full time for the nutrition cluster. UNCIEF zonal nutrition officers are the assigned as sub-national cluster coordinators at regional level.

Coordination with PND, MoPH: Public Nutrition Directorate (PND) is the designated department for nutrition under MoPH. Hence, nutrition cluster maintain a very close coordination with PND. Nutrition cluster works closely with the Director of PND and several staffs under him (i.e. IMAM Officer, Emergency Nutrition Officer, Nutrition Information officer, IYCF officer, Capacity development officer etc.). The emergency nutrition officer is the focal person for nutrition cluster in PND to coordinate different tasks and collaboration while the director of PND is the final decision maker. PND technical officers are also chair different nutrition technical working groups (i.e. IMAM-TWG, AIM-WG, IYCF-TWG etc.) where nutrition cluster participate in a regular basis. Apart from the humanitarian emergency nutrition programme, different important initiatives like national technical guidelines (i.e. IMAM, IYCF), SoP, training/capacity building, supply planning/management etc. – nutrition cluster works closely with PND and provide technical support and guidance. Nutrition Cluster use the existing PND platform to collect data using nutrition database/HMIS, providing training for the provincial nutrition officers (PNO), PPHD which is more sustainable and strategic approach than creating a parallel channel Coordination with OCHA and other Clusters: Nutrition cluster maintain a close coordination with OCHA and other clusters through the inter-cluster coordination platform called ICCT. ICCT meeting held on biweekly basis where all the cluster coordinators, co-coordinators, NGO, donor representatives and OCHA humanitarian officers meet twice in a month. Like other clusters, nutrition clusters also work with OCHA in different important processes like country humanitarian program cycle (HPC), development of HNO/HRP and several joint assessments and missions in the country.

Coordination with Partners: Coordination with partners are mainly took place through monthly cluster meeting as well as through email communication. Currently there are 45+ partners registered with nutrition cluster. However, regular participation of some members in the monthly cluster meeting is still a challenge. Often security situation, movement restriction and lack of coordination office in Kabul are some of the reason for partners being not able to attend the cluster meeting on a regular basis.

Coordination with SAG: The Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) is one of the most important strategic consultation body of the cluster which comprised of some of the key partners having very strong technical capacity and commitment for nutrition. Currently ACF, UNICEF, WFP, WHO, AADA ,and MEDAIR – these five organizations are member of the SAG in Afghanistan. Frequency of SAG member meeting is once in a month but depending on the standing technical agenda and priorities, it can be more than one meeting per month.