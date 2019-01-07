Afghanistan Nutrition Assessments Synthesis: Key Findings from 31 SMART Nutrition Surveys conducted in Afghanistan 2015-2018

STUNTING, also known as chronic malnutrition, for children aged 0 to 5 years is defined as height/lenght-for-age less than -2 standard deviations of the median of the WHO Child Growth Standards.

ACUTE MALNUTRITION for children aged 6 months to 5 years of age acute malnutrition is defined as wasting and/or mid-upper-arm circumference ≤125 mm ans/or bi-lateral oedema. Wasting is defined as weight-forlength/height less than -2 standard deviations of the median of the WHO Child Growth standards 2006 GAM = Global Acute Malnutrition ; WHZ = Weight-for-Height ; MUAC = Mid-Upper Arm Circumference