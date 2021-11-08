Afghanistan: Nuristan Floods - Operation Update Report n° 1, DREF n° MDRAF009

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

Due to the cessation of banking services and persistent difficulties in accessing cash in Afghanistan, limited activities have taken place at this time. Noting that needs still remain, the planned interventions have been assessed to still be applicable. With the access to funds by ARCS expected to be possible soon, the resumption of activities is similarly forecast to take place too. Therefore, the timeframe of this operation has been extended until 31 January 2022 at no additional costs. Envisioned cash assistance is replaced with in-kind assistance under WASH and Livelihood areas of focus as an interim measure and the operation is being supported by an IFRC resourcing hub set up in Pakistan to support the IFRC/ARCS operations in Afghanistan.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Since the massive flash floods in Nuristan Province that occurred in the late night of 28 July 2021, the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) had managed to conduct a damage and needs assessment in Kamdesh district – a remote area that was then not under government control. Based on updated figures tabulated by 1 August 2021, in addition to the loss of more than 260 lives, nearly 30 business premises, 3 mosques, and 7 bridges were destroyed, as well as water and electricity infrastructure and over 360 hectares of agricultural land and 3,200 fruit trees.

On 9 August 2021, in coordination with ARCS, UN OCHA dispatched and distributed relief items to 1,631 people. These included shelter supplies, tarpaulins, a two-month supply of emergency food, and nutritional supplies for women and children. ARCS continued to collaborate with tribal and village elders to return the dead bodies of the victims to families and to coordinate processes for conducting respectful funerals. Search efforts for the missing recovered bodies as far away as Naray, Asmar, and Sarkano districts in the Kunar River.

On 15 August, the departure of the government led to the Taliban assuming control of the capital. Foreign military units hastened the planned departure from the country, facilitating non-combatant evacuation operations till 31 August, whence all foreign military units officially departed the country. The Taliban take-over led foreign governments and organizations to impose a cessation of bank services and foreign aid, severely hindering essential services, humanitarian aid, and worsening the economic outlook of the country. These impacted the planning and implementation of ARCS activities for this DREF floods response. Without a means to access funds, other postflood activities could not be carried out.

However, ARCS remains a trusted humanitarian partner in Afghanistan and is able to access all territories of the country. The floods risks of Nuristan remain - recently, flash flood warnings for Nuristan were also issued by the Civil Aviation Authority Meteorological Department. Coupled with the remoteness of the village and devastation from the flash floods of 28 July 2021, the targeted areas in this DREF operation continue to require immediate humanitarian assistance for disaster relief and early recovery.