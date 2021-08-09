Afghanistan: Natural Disasters in the East - Flash Floods in Kamdesh District As of 8 August 2021

In response to severe flooding that took place on 29 July in Maherdish Village in Kamdesh District, Nuristan Province, UN assistance was dispatched and distributed to 1,631 people.

The aid included relief items, shelter supplies, tarpaulins, a two month supply of emergency food, and nutritional supplies for women and children.

Three mobile teams are providing basic health services in Maherdish Village with the UN providing medicines and supplies. Medicine was also provided to people affected by floods in Rodat, Kot, Batikot and Dehbala Districts in Nangarhar Province and to the Laghman Department of Public Health. The needs assessment was led by the Afghan Red Crescent who also responded with humanitarian assistance.

In 2021, 32,213 people in Afghanistan have been affected by natural disasters, most of whom were affected by floods. Last year, 108,721 people across Afghanistan were affected by natural disasters, including 80,201 people who were affected by flooding and flash floods.