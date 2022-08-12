Afghanistan National WASH Cluster Briefing Package

Background

The cluster coordination responsibility was transferred to WHO and MEDAIR in 2014 for a period of one year, then since January 2015 it reverted back to UNICEF and since 2018 to DACAAR for the co-coordination and has remained active to date.

In Afghanistan the WASH Cluster was established with the activation of the cluster approach in 2008 and UNICEF as global Cluster Lead Agency to appoint theWASH Cluster Coordinator.

WASH Coordination Architecture:

The cluster system in Afghanistan is coordinated by UNOCHA through Inter Cluster CoordinationTeam (ICCT) .

At National level the coordination team comprises of WASH Cluster Coordinator & WASH Information Management Officer (IMO) both from UNICEF as lead agency, WASH Cluster Governmental Focal Point “Co-Lead” from Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) andWASH cluster Co-Coordinator from DACAAR as “Co-Lead” NGO.

The National WASH Cluster is supported by regional coordination mechanisms (often referred as regional clusters) – as of 2021 where UNICEF’s five regional offices coordinate WASH partners with DACAAR supporting as Co-Coordinator in each of the 5 regions.

At provincial level under the leadership of the Governors, the Provincial Disaster Management Committees (PDMCs) have been established to coordinate emergency response including WASH. The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) is the secretary for this committee at all levels.

Since 2016, WASH Cluster has initiated a provincial emergency coordination mechanism under the leadership of PRRD.