Afghanistan National Peace and Development Plan II (ANPDF II) 2021 to 2025: Forging our Transformation

Introduction

Forging the foundations for lasting peace

Over the next five years, the government aims to realize the decades’ long hopes of all Afghans for a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan. Moving into the second half of the decade of transformation, we will continue our agenda to eradicate poverty, develop Afghanistan into a self reliant and productive economy connected to the region and the world, invest i n strong state institutions that are citizen centered, while also continue to advance our agenda to address the risks imposed by COVID 19.

At the core of our vision lies the principle that the state respond s to citizen demands especially women and the most vulnerable in a direct, accountable, and transparent manner. While there is a long way to go in fully achieving our self reliance goals, our progress in the face of daunting challenges over the past five years has been noteworthy. As the economy recovers from the impact of COVID 19, Afghanistan will be able to expand investments in the health, education, humanitarian development and wellbeing of our people, but also solidify and strengthen the institutions and service s required to secure and sustain a lasting peace.

A strong tenet of Afghan culture is a strong sense of self reliance. It has provided the basis of our development agenda over the past five years and will continue to be the unifying goal as we move forward We deeply appreciate the generous commitments of our international partners during the past 19 years, which has enabled us over the years to reach a point now where our ultimate goal is to assume full responsibility for our own transformation and shift the nature and widen the scope of our partnerships.

The road to self reliance starts and ends in Afghanistan. Reaching the end of the road requires targeted investments in lower forms of capital to create revenue and the fiscal space for broader investments in our people, our knowledge and our culture. We must invest in what we naturally have, to see growth in areas we need to improve. We must look to our roots and draw from our history, culture, assets and capitals. We must build modern institutions on traditional values that provide a unifying and immutable foundation for progress.

Building on the achievements of the first document of Afghanistan National Peace and Development Framework (2017 2021), the ANPDF II is our plan to achieve self reliance and increase the welfare of our people, enabling today’s children to realize their dreams in a democratic, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.

ANPDF II is focused on three broad objectives: peace building, state building, and market building. The document outlines Afghanistan’s vision for progressing self reliance, economic growth, and peace as we move into the second half of Afghanistan’s decade of transformation, from 2021 2025. We begin by providing our vision for development over the next five years, with a focus on peace building, state building, and market building. We next provide an overview of the current context and achievements from the past five years, which has included the first real possibility of peace in decades. Third, we discuss the economic, fiscal and security outlook s for our approach to peace and development Fourth, we elaborate on our strategies and implementation plan s including our national priority programs, which are aligned with Afghanistan Sustainable Development Goals henceforth ASDGs) Fifth we lay out the tools of partnership for the development. Sixth, we provide an overview of the future fiscal scenarios and we conclude with a results framework that outlines our objectives, targets, and monitoring methods to track the progress In terms of peace building, we are moving for the first time in decades toward a real possibility of achieving peace. We must strive for such peace, as this goal towers above the rest and in fact, allows for the more rapid development of state building and market building priorities.

In terms of state building, we will establish the rule of law and continue to combat corruption, criminality, and violence. Core state functions will be reformed systematically to ensure that the government’ s approaches can be fully implemented. As the rule of law is the glue that enables the state to function as the organ of collective social power, we will step up the fight against corruption, reform our courts, and make sure that ordinary citizens can exert their constitutional rights with confidence.

In terms of market building, we will build a productive and broad based economy that creates jobs. Overcoming the adverse effect s of the COVID 19 pandemic, persistent poverty, and the adverse economic effects of continued war requires immediate, short term responses and a long term galvanization of all assets, capitals and capabilities. To still pursue our goals of self reliance for Afghanistan amid a pandemic, insecurity, and uncertainty, the critical task for us will be to map our capitals and capabilities and galvanize them for securing the future of Afghanistan.

We will do this by creating and implementing programs for poverty eradication and economic development through the lens of market building, based on Afghanistan’s eight sources of capital, as well as our comparative and competitive advantages. Import substitution, where the current import bill is seven times th at of our exports, will automatically result in favorable changes of trade, as our product s will compete both on quality and price with imported basic commodities.