Afghanistan: Nangarhar Conflict Update (as of 2 May 2019)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 22 April 2019, an intra-NSAG conflict in the Zawa area of Khogyani and Wadisar in Sherzad district led to large scale displacement. As of 30 April 2019, reportedly 56,329 people (8,047 families) have been displaced from both districts. People have mainly been displaced from Khogyani district (Haider Baba Kalai, Chakaw, Star Kalai, Kadalai, Shekh Neka, Chenargai, Khadarkhil, Asman Kalai, Soor Ragha, Tawda Chena, Bagicha) and Sherzad district (Wadisar, Stara Tormai, Chapari, Markikhil, Bulelkhil, Leshakai, Kodikhil, Totoo, Gandomak and Ashfan).

According to the initial information, 63 per cent (5,073 families) of the displaced people have moved to Surkhrod district, followed by Behsud (1,145 families), while 981 families have settled within Khogyani district (Chamtala settlement and district center). A number of others have moved to Jalalabad city, Kama, Rodat district.

Two registration sites were established in Sherzad and Surkhrod districts along the road to register people on the move. The centers were run by two teams of Sherzad youth volunteers and supervised by the district authorities with information shared on a daily basis with the local authorities and humanitarian agencies.

Registration was concluded on 30 April 2019 as displacement for the time being has stopped.

HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

IDPs left in a hurry using whatever transport available and were unable to carry their belongings. They now lack clothing, shelter, hygiene and cooking materials. These districts have already received substantial displacement from within Nangarhar as well as from neighboring Kunar and Laghman provinces. In addition, 70-80 per cent of the returnees from Pakistan have also settled in these districts. There is already tremendous pressure on existing and overstretched resources with houses and shelters scarce, and rental prices high.

Seventeen joint assessment teams have been deployed to conduct needs assessment of IDPs in the district center and Chamatala settlement in Khogyani, Surkhrod, Behsud, Jalalabad city, Kama and Rodat districts. As of 29 April, 938 families have been assessed of which 330 families (2,310 people) have been identified for humanitarian assistance.

Three health facilities (Zawa, Mamakhil and Belal Ahmadkhil) in the conflict areas have been closed, according to the health cluster. There were four schools (Miagan, Sekandari and Zawa Boys and Girls schools) already closed before this conflict in the district, which already had a negative impact on education and health service access for some displaced people.

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

Needs assessment is ongoing and response has started on 2 May. In addition, two mobile health teams have been deployed to provide medical care in one of the registration sites and to visit villages hosting most of these IDPs. The government has also allocated funds targeting 498 families with lifesaving assistance of Afs.5000/- per family provided to the most vulnerable ones.

GAPS & CONSTRAINTS

The current stocks in the region will meet the immediate needs of the IDPs. However, other interventions such as cash for rent, or cash for rehabilitation of shelters may be required if the displacement is prolonged.

Support is required to ensure displaced children gain access to education in the areas they are being hosted, including efforts to help local schools to accommodate them, and to expand psychosocial support services to address trauma, among other areas. Distribution of mosquito nets are required to reduce exposure of people to mosquitoborne diseases.

With pressure on the existing wells, there is a need to reinforce WASH services in the villages and districts hosting IDPs, as the increased population is putting strain on the current resources.

No information is available on the people displaced within NSAG controlled areas.

The next situation update will be issued once new information becomes available or warranted by the situation on the ground.

Data on the impact of conflict displacement is updated weekly (Sunday) in an interactive dashboard - https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/afghanistan/idps

