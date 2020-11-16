Afghanistan: Multi-Sectoral Dashboard for Humanitarian Response Services (October 2020)

Based on the data extracted from responding partners reporting in ReportHub, the services to beneficiaries increased by 51% compared to previous month, from 1.44M in September to 2.17M in October, 2020. During the month, a total of 127 projects are still active, with 325 out of over 2,280 activities catered to COVID-19 response. While the Protection and WASH clusters have the most number of active projects, the Health cluster reported the highest number in terms of activities (996) and services to beneficiaries (884K). Primary Health Care, Gender-Based Violence and General Protection covered most of the activities addresing mostly the vulnerable people with humanitarian needs, internally displaced this year and communities affected by conflict.This dashboard provides a snapshot of 5W data in Afghanistan as reported to ReportHub by implementing partners during the period. By analyzing and visualizing information related to projects, activities (including COVID-19-related activities), and services to beneficiaries, the dashboard aims to assist humanitarian actors in Afghanistan by helping them to identify patterns, trends, and gaps in their responses. Partners can then use this information to inform their decisions related to either re-aligning, re-programing, or planning their projects for the succeeding months.