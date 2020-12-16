Afghanistan: Multi-Sectoral Dashboard for Humanitarian Response Services (November 2020)

Based on data extracted from ReportHub, services to beneficiaries slightly increased by 14% compared to the previous month, from 2.17M in October to 2.48M in November, 2020. During the month, a total of 143 projects are active, with 550 out of 2,691 activities related to the COVID-19 response. The Protection cluster has the most active projects (55), the Health cluster reported the highest number of activities (1,231) and the WASH cluster has provided the most services to beneficiaries (1.37M). Hygiene-related interventions cover the bulk of activities addressing the majority of the underserved community.

This dashboard provides a snapshot of 5W data in Afghanistan as reported to ReportHub by implementing partners during the period. By analyzing and visualizing information related to projects, activities (including COVID-19-related activities), and services to beneficiaries, the dashboard aims to assist humanitarian actors in Afghanistan by helping them to identify patterns, trends, and gaps in their responses. This information can be used by partners to inform their decisions related to either re-aligning, re-programing, or planning their projects and activities.