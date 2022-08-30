Afghanistan: Multi-Sectoral Dashboard for Humanitarian Response Services (July 2022)

iMMAP's ReportHub is an online reporting platform that addresses the gap in reporting operational data across organizations by streamlining the information flow between clusters, working groups, partners, and the Humanitarian Country Team in support of the Humanitarian Response Plan. The Multi-Sectoral Dashboard for Humanitarian Response Services provides a snapshot and overview of the information reported to ReportHub in Afghanistan by implementing partners compiled in July 2022.

Based on data extracted from ReportHub, the number of people reached with different services slightly decreased from 14.1M in June 2022 to 12.1M in July 2022. In July, a total of 190 projects were active, 49 of which catered to COVID-19 response. The FSA Cluster reported the highest number of people reached with services (8.5M). The Health Cluster has the most active projects (90) and reported the highest number of locations/sites where different health activities have been conducted (4,063), while Acute Malnutrition is reported to be addressed by Nutrition Cluster partners with 1,527 services/activities mostly to the host communities.